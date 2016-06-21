WASHINGTON, June 21 Democratic White House hopeful Hillary Clinton on Tuesday called her Republican rival Donald Trump a potential disaster for the economy, saying the "the king of debt" would cause a "Trump recession."

"He made a fortune filing bankruptcies and stiffing his creditors," Clinton said of Trump. "The United States of America doesn't do business Trump's way," she added.

Clinton's speech comes as the pair gears up for what is expected to be a fierce battle for the presidency ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Trump is set to deliver a speech on Wednesday in New York criticizing Clinton. (Reporting by Amanda Becker)