WASHINGTON, July 1 The U.S. Democratic Party's 2016 policy platform calls for reviews of trade deals, wider health coverage through public programs such as Medicare, and federal investigations of fossil fuel companies accused of misleading shareholders on climate change, according to a draft version released on Friday.

The committee drafting the platform last weekend approved the document, which spells out the party's policy priorities. It still must be formally adopted at the Democratic National Convention, to be held in Philadelphia in July. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Alana Wise; Editing by Leslie Adler)