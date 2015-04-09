By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK, April 9
NEW YORK, April 9 A Democratic candidate for the
U.S. Senate pledged on Thursday to swear off all campaign
donations from Wall Street, the latest example of rising
criticism of big banks within the party.
Representative Donna Edwards, who is vying for the
Democratic nomination in the 2016 Maryland Senate race along
with fellow Representative Chris Van Hollen, said she was
"outraged" by a report in Reuters that major Wall Street banks
had met to discuss ways to urge Democrats such as Massachusetts
Senator Elizabeth Warren to soften their tone against financial
sector.
"Wall Street won't be happy until Democrats stop listening
to progressives like me and Elizabeth Warren - and instead carry
out orders from the biggest banks in the world," Edwards wrote
in a campaign announcement that slammed "massive Wall Street
corporations" that she said had crashed the U.S. economy during
the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Edwards urged Van Hollen, who is the top Democrat on the
House Budget Committee, to also forgo Wall Street donations.
The announcement is a victory for the advocacy group
Democracy for America, which was founded by former Democratic
National Committee Chairman Howard Dean, who lost a bid for the
Democratic presidential nomination to John Kerry in 2004. The
group has been lobbying candidates to forswear Wall Street
donations.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Caren Bohan and Howard
Goller)