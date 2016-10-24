By Grant Smith
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. oil and gas industry
workers have contributed only slightly more money to the
campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton than to Republican Donald
Trump since the two clinched their parties' nominations for the
White House, according to Reuters' review of federal
disclosures.
The nearly even support suggests ambivalence in the industry
between two rivals who have put forward wildly different energy
visions. Trump calls for a drastic reduction in regulations to
bolster drilling, while Clinton advocates tougher environmental
protections and more renewables.
Employees in the industry gave Clinton $114,141 and Trump
$99,302 since July 1, Reuters found in reviewing individual
campaign contributions exceeding $200 and donations funneled
through their joint fundraising committees. Both were officially
nominated by their parties in mid-July.
Several oil and gas industry employees reached by Reuters
said they did not donate just because of the candidates' energy
policies. Most requested anonymity, citing the sensitivity of
the election.
"I am moved by the disturbing nature of what I see in
Trump's vision for America on trade, the economy and national
security," said American Gas Association head Dave McCurdy, who
has contributed to Clinton's campaign.
He added, however, that he agreed with Clinton on reducing
carbon dioxide emissions blamed for climate change and felt
natural gas would play a role in that effort.
The association has not endorsed a candidate.
Continental Resources Inc Chief Executive Officer
Harold Hamm, who has contributed repeatedly to Trump's campaign,
has argued in favor of the candidate's energy policies. Hamm has
said bolstering U.S. drilling would reduce dependence on Middle
East oil, whose proceeds he says finance terrorist attacks.
A Continental official did not respond to a request for
comment from Hamm.
An energy lobbyist based in Washington said he understood
the industry's ambivalence. "Clinton is pro-regulation, which
hurts," he said, requesting anonymity. "And Trump has no record
in the industry, so there's no evidence he understands the
issues."
Clinton had far exceeded Trump in campaign contributions
from industry employees during the primaries, but donations to
the Republican side of the ledger were split among a much larger
number of candidates than on the Democratic side.
During the Republican primaries, the industry had taken an
early liking to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, giving him
more than all his rivals combined, before he dropped out of the
race in February.
