By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 Facebook Inc chief
executive Mark Zuckerberg again rejected the idea that the
social network affected the U.S. presidential election, saying
late Saturday it is "extremely unlikely" news hoaxes changed the
outcome.
Ensnared in a string of content controversies in recent
months, Facebook has insisted that it is a technology company,
not a media firm. But scrutiny of the site has heightened since
the surprise election of Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday,
with critics alleging the site helped spread lies via fake news
stories and hoaxes.
Zuckerberg has vehemently defended the network against such
criticism, calling the idea that Facebook affected the election
"crazy" at a conference on Thursday. He echoed that stance in
his late Saturday post, though he said the company would do more
to prevent fake news.
Such hoaxes represent a sliver of content shared on Facebook
and because they are not limited to partisan views or politics,
it is unlikely they could have changed the election's outcome,
Zuckerberg said.
"Of all the content on Facebook, more than 99 percent of
what people see is authentic," he said, noting the network's
goal is to "give every person a voice."
Still, Facebook has launched work to enable people to flag
hoaxes and fake news, the statement said.
Facebook has faced a number of content controversies this
year, including international outcry after it removed an iconic
Vietnam War photo due to nudity, a decision that was later
reversed. The thorniest content issues are decided by a group of
top executives at Facebook.
Questions over content policing have returned to the fore in
the tense days since the election, which has led to protests
against Trump and his proposed policies in major U.S. cities.
Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Facebook users saw fake news
reports erroneously alleging that Pope Francis endorsed Donald
Trump and that a federal agent who had been investigating
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was found dead.
Senior management have launched a conversation to examine
Facebook's involvement in affecting opinions and votes, The New
York Times reported on Saturday, saying a group of vice
presidents and executives began discussing late Tuesday the
company's role in the election's outcome.
Facebook's policy team was called together and the firm
plans to address staff concerns at a broader meeting, the paper
reported, citing anonymous sources.
Facebook representatives were not immediately available to
comment on the report.
"After the election, many people are asking whether fake
news contributed to the result, and what our responsibility is
to prevent fake news from spreading," Zuckerberg said on
Saturday.
"These are very important questions and I care deeply about
getting them right."
