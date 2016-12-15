BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Facebook Inc said on Thursday it will roll out a number of new tools to prevent the spread of false news stories on the social media network.
The company will make it easier for users to flag fake articles on their News Feed, and will also work with organizations such as fact-checking website Snopes, ABC News and the Associated Press in an effort to check the authenticity of stories. (bit.ly/2gFFvVw)
Facebook had faced severe criticism for failing to stem a flood of phony news articles in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.