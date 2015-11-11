(Adds comments from candidates)
MILWAUKEE Nov 10 Several Republican
presidential candidates on Tuesday accused the Federal Reserve
of keeping U.S. interest rates low for political reasons, and
one called for replacing Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
"The Fed should be audited and the Fed should stop playing
politics with our money supply," New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie said in the "undercard" Republican debate hosted by Fox
Business Network.
The debate in Milwaukee featured four candidates for
president who are at the bottom of opinion polls and did not
qualify for the main debate occurring later on Tuesday.
"It's hurting American seniors who are seeing no Social
Security increases, who are seeing no savings. They're putting
money aside and seeing nothing in the savings accounts," former
U.S. Senator Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania said.
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee echoed those
sentiments.
"The Fed has manipulated the dollar, so it doesn't have a
standard, tie the dollar to something fixed and if it's not
going to be gold, make it the commodity basket," Huckabee said.
He added he would "absolutely" replace Yellen.
"We need to make sure they tie the monetary standard to
something that makes sense instead of their own whims," Huckabee
said.
For more on the 2016 U.S. presidential race and to learn
about the undecided voters who determine elections, visit the
Reuters website. (here).
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)