(Adds Yellen's comments on politics, Brainard's campaign
contributions)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen denied on Wednesday accusations by a Republican lawmaker
that she let politics influence interest rate policy, saying she
was unaware of any contact between a top Fed policymaker and
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
In a House of Representatives committee hearing,
Representative Scott Garrett pressed Yellen over media reports
that Fed Governor Lael Brainard might take a top job in the next
administration if Clinton wins the Nov. 8 election.
"The Fed has an unacceptably cozy relationship both with the
Obama administration and with higher ups in the Democratic
Party," Garrett said.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday
accused Yellen of keeping interest rates low to support the
current administration.
Yellen on Wednesday repeated the Fed's position that
politics never plays a role in its decisions. "I have never seen
that," she said.
The Fed announced last week it was keeping interest rates
unchanged but it signaled a rate increase was likely by the end
of the year.
The Fed is legally independent of the White House although
policymakers on the central bank's Washington-based Board of
Governors are picked by the president and confirmed by the U.S.
Senate.
Garrett asked Yellen if she knew of any contact between
Brainard and Clinton.
"I have absolutely no awareness of that," Yellen said.
Garrett also pressed Yellen over reports Brainard has
donated money to the Clinton campaign, but Yellen said
Brainard's actions were legal.
A central bank's independence is seen as crucial for its
ability to steer the economy because close ties with politicians
might lead it to keep monetary policy too loose, eventually
stoking inflation.
The Fed has two policy meetings scheduled for the remainder
of 2016. The first of those two-day meetings ends on Nov. 2,
just days before the U.S. election.
Investors see little chance the Fed will raise rates then
in order to avoid roiling the election and because Yellen is not
scheduled to give a news conference at the close of that
meeting.
Prices for fed funds futures suggest investors see just
better than even odds the Fed will raise rates in December at
its final meeting of the year, when Yellen will hold a news
conference.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert
and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Frances Kerry and Andrew Hay)