By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen denied on Wednesday accusations by a Republican lawmaker that she let politics influence interest rate policy, saying she was unaware of any contact between a top Fed policymaker and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In a House of Representatives committee hearing, Representative Scott Garrett pressed Yellen over media reports that Fed Governor Lael Brainard might take a top job in the next administration if Clinton wins the Nov. 8 election.

"The Fed has an unacceptably cozy relationship both with the Obama administration and with higher ups in the Democratic Party," Garrett said.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday accused Yellen of keeping interest rates low to support the current administration.

Yellen on Wednesday repeated the Fed's position that politics never plays a role in its decisions. "I have never seen that," she said.

The Fed announced last week it was keeping interest rates unchanged but it signaled a rate increase was likely by the end of the year.

The Fed is legally independent of the White House although policymakers on the central bank's Washington-based Board of Governors are picked by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Garrett asked Yellen if she knew of any contact between Brainard and Clinton.

"I have absolutely no awareness of that," Yellen said.

Garrett also pressed Yellen over reports Brainard has donated money to the Clinton campaign, but Yellen said Brainard's actions were legal.

A central bank's independence is seen as crucial for its ability to steer the economy because close ties with politicians might lead it to keep monetary policy too loose, eventually stoking inflation.

The Fed has two policy meetings scheduled for the remainder of 2016. The first of those two-day meetings ends on Nov. 2, just days before the U.S. election.

Investors see little chance the Fed will raise rates then in order to avoid roiling the election and because Yellen is not scheduled to give a news conference at the close of that meeting.

Prices for fed funds futures suggest investors see just better than even odds the Fed will raise rates in December at its final meeting of the year, when Yellen will hold a news conference. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Frances Kerry and Andrew Hay)