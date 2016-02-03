Feb 3 The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
on Wednesday imposed a new policy banning staff from tweeting
from its official Twitter account on their personal devices, a
day after the bank apologized for an employee's unauthorized
tweet dismissing the Iowa caucuses as irrelevant.
On Monday night, as results were coming in from the Iowa
caucuses, a San Francisco Fed staffer used the bank's confirmed
Twitter handle @sffed to send a tweet deriding the
first-in-the-nation presidential nominating contest.
The tweet was deleted, but not before Zero Hedge, an
independent, anonymous blog about financial markets and
economics, captured a screen grab of it and posted it to its
site.
"Rick Santorum won #Iowa in 2012," the tweet read. "Rick
Santorum didn't win...anything that matters. Iowa is...Iowa."
The San Francisco Fed tweeted out a two-part apology Tuesday
afternoon.
"Last night an employee mistakenly tweeted from the Bank's
account. The tweet was deleted b/c it doesn't represent the
Bank's views," the San Francisco Fed tweeted. "We apologize for
this mistake; we are reviewing our policies & practices to
ensure that this does not happen again."
In an email to Reuters on Wednesday, a bank spokesman said
that under its policy, employees will "only access the Banks'
account with Bank issued devices."
The San Francisco Fed is among the most prolific tweeters of
the 12 regional banks in the Federal Reserve System. With 7,287
tweets issued under its handle, the bank's volume trails only
the Federal Reserve banks of St. Louis (@stlouisfed), which has
more than 16,400 tweets under its name, and Richmond
(@RichmondFed), which has 9,836 tweets using its handle.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was the Republican victor in Iowa,
while among Democrats, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
narrowly edged out Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
The New Hampshire primary on Feb. 9 will be the
next contest for candidates vying to represent each party in the
November presidential election.
(Additional reporting by Dan Burns in New York; Editing by
David Gregorio)