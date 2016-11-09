WASHINGTON Nov 9 Ford Motor Co, the second largest U.S. automaker that has endured scathing criticism from Donald Trump over its Mexican investments, on Wednesday vowed to work with the new president-elect.

"We agree with Mr. Trump that it is really important to unite the country - and we look forward to working together to support economic growth and jobs," Ford spokeswoman Christin Baker said. Trump repeatedly said during the campaign that if elected he would not allow Ford to open a new plant in Mexico and would slap hefty tariffs taxes on Ford vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)