By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 5 Ford Motor Co executive
chairman Bill Ford Jr. said on Wednesday he has met with Donald
Trump to talk about the Republican presidential candidate's
extensive criticism of the automaker's investments in Mexico.
Ford told the Economic Club of Washington that he thought
Trump's criticism of the No. 2 automaker's foreign investments
were "infuriating and "frustrating" because of its extensive
investments and employment in the United States. Trump has
threatened if elected to impose hefty tariffs on Ford imports
from Mexico.
Last year, Ford said that chief executive Mark Fields had
written to Trump to explain its investments in Mexico.
Ford announced last month that all of the company's
small-car production would be leaving U.S. plants and heading to
lower-cost Mexico, drawing another rebuke from the White House
hopeful.
Ford has repeatedly said no U.S. jobs will be lost because
of the move. Trump called Ford's decision "horrible." He has
criticized Ford's Mexican investments for more than a year and
vowed to pressure the automaker to reverse course if elected.
"We shouldn't allow it to happen," Trump said.
Many major automakers have announced big expansions in
Mexico, where labor rates are much lower than what U.S. workers
make.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alistair Bell)