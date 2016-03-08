(Repeats story to additional subscribers)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 7 Hillary Clinton's vow to
regulate oil and gas fracking almost out of existence was met
with skepticism Monday, failing to convince either industry or
environment groups that she would - or could - end the
controversial drilling practice if she becomes president.
The front-runner for the Democratic party nomination used a
debate in Flint, Michigan on Sunday night to oppose fracking
anywhere local communities were against it, wherever it polluted
air or water, and whenever companies refused to disclose what
chemicals they use in the process.
"By the time we get through all of my conditions, I do not
think there will be many places in America where fracking will
continue to take place," she said.
But supporters and opponents of fracking dismissed her
position as campaign rhetoric that would collide with the
limited powers of a president to control an activity largely
regulated at the state level.
Defenders of fracking said no president would try to put the
brakes on a drilling technique that has flooded the U.S. with
cheap oil and gas.
"Secretary Clinton's answer is essentially campaign
hyperbole, and meant to appease her environmental constituency,"
said Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at
Texas' Southern Methodist University, in a blog post in the
Dallas Morning News. "In reality, it has little substance to
it."
Green groups welcomed Clinton's shift from her past support
for fracking. But they also urged her to stop laying down
conditions and caveats.
"Clinton will continue to struggle to convince climate
advocates that she is serious about addressing the crisis until
she comes out for a full ban on fracking," said Yong Jung Cho,
campaign coordinator of grassroots groups 350 Action.
As secretary of state, Clinton supported fracking as a way
to reduce U.S. dependence on imported energy, and even led a
push to spread shale extraction to allies in Europe to wean them
off Russian gas.
Her pledge in Flint to curtail the practice followed the
blunt declaration against fracking by Senator Bernard Sanders,
her sole rival for the nomination. Sanders' challenge has
shifted some of Clinton's positions in the campaign, and her
statement on fracking now comes closer to wider Democratic party
sentiment.
"Secretary Clinton has been pushed to the left by Senator
Sanders," said Kathleen Sgamma, vice president of government
affairs at the Western Energy Alliance.
Sgamma said Democrats from President Barack Obama to
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper support fracking and the
economic benefits its brings to many states.
"Sometimes things said in the heat of a debate are later
wisely set aside when faced with the economic and national
security consequences of shutting down the technique that
unlocks huge domestic sources of energy that would otherwise
have to come from Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iran," she said.
The Clinton campaign said the candidate has previously
criticized fracking when it clashed with local opposition.
"If a local government says no (to fracking), not here, they
should be able to do that," Clinton said during a campaign stop
in Keene, New Hampshire last October.
But fracking for natural gas has also drastically reduced
the amount of coal being burned to produce electricity, and has
been mostly supported by the Obama administration.
David Koranyi, director of the Eurasian Energy Future
Initiative at the Atlantic Council said Clinton's "very
circumspect" answer to the question in Flint actually reflected
the Obama administration's current approach to fracking, which
seeks to continue expanding shale production with more
environmental oversight.
"I believe wrapped in her strong statement is a pragmatic
approach that recognizes the merits of natural gas as a bridge
fuel in the process of decarbonization," he said.
Clinton's harder line did, however, delineate the clear
differences between Democrats and Republicans on the issue. All
Republican contenders have strongly defended fracking, leading
Louis Finkel of the American Petroleum Institute to attack
Clinton's position as "a political stunt by those who are
spouting populist rhetoric for political points."
The importance of fracking to the American economy, he said,
means the Democrats "are not being honest with American voters."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bernard Orr)