* Ayrault says Europe cannot blink after Brexit, Trump win
* Hollande wants "frank" talks with Trump to clarify
positions
* Ahead of election, conservatives call for strength, unity
(Adds Hollande, Sarkozy, Juppe)
By John Irish
PARIS, Nov 9 Europe must not flinch in defending
its interests and people now that Donald Trump's election win
has added to the uncertainty created by Britain's decision to
exit the European Union, France's foreign minister said on
Wednesday.
France is a key American ally, and its officials had in
recent weeks openly endorsed Hillary Clinton for U.S. president
and warned that Trump's "confused" foreign policy objectives
were alarming for the rest of the world.
"We have to meet the challenge for a Europe that must be
able to better defend its citizens and its interests," Ayrault
told France 2 television.
"Europe cannot blink after Brexit, after the election of
Donald Trump with all the questions being raised, Europe must
stand together more, be more active and go more on the offensive
even if it is just to protect itself."
President Francois Hollande, who has yet to announce whether
he will run for a second term in next year's French presidential
election, said Paris wanted to immediately begin talks with
Trump to clarify his stance on key international affairs.
"This American election opens a period of uncertainty," the
Socialist president told reporters. "In the context we need a
strong France and a united Europe capable of expressing and
carrying out its policy everywhere where its values and
interests are put into question."
Trump's campaign was marked by insults and inflammatory
rhetoric with regard to radical Islam, while on international
affairs he has brought into question U.S. policy on everything
from Syria to Iran, Mexico and North Korea.
France, which vies with Britain for status as the world's
fifth largest economy, has itself been reeling in the wake of
several deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State militants since
last year.
Trump's comment in July that "France is no longer France",
and that if it had looser gun laws then the attacks would not
have happened, upset French officials.
"The U.S. is a vital partner for France and what's at stake
is peace, the fight against terrorism, the situation in the
Middle East, economic relations and the preservation of the
planet," said Hollande. "On all these levels, I will begin
immediately discussions with the new American administration,
but I will do it with vigilance and frankness."
NO IMPOTENCE OR WEAKNESS
With just six months to go before France goes to the polls,
likely conservative candidates also sought to stress the
importance of a stronger France and more united Europe.
Former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who is trailing rival
Alain Juppe in opinion polls as they campaign for the
conservative presidential ticket, said France must tackle the
new world order head on.
He said it was clear that with Trump now joining Russia's
Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping as leaders determined to
defend their country's interests, France could no longer sit
passively on the sidelines and blindly accept the impact of
globalisation, immigration and Islamist militancy.
"Times will be tough. France must play its role to
re-establish authority. My belief is that there will be no place
for impotency, weakness or surrender," Sarkozy told reporters.
Juppe, a former prime minister, said it was too early to
give a view on Trump in light of the U.S. Republican's
contradictory comments especially with regard to France and
Europe, which he "appears to know pretty badly".
"It forces us to reorganise ourselves because the United
States will defend its interests so we will need to defend ours,
those of France and Europe, so in a way the ball is in our
court," Juppe said.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Jean-Baptiste Vey and
Simon Carraud; Editing by Mark Heinrich)