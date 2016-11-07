NEW YORK Nov 7 A Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll released on Friday put Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton just 5 percentage points above Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election . But major bookmakers and online exchanges are much more confident about a Clinton victory.

Here is where they put the probability as of Sunday of each candidate winning the election:

PredictIt, an online trading platform jointly run by Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand, and Washington, D.C.-based political consulting firm Aristotle International Inc:

Clinton - 81 percent

Trump - 20 percent

Iowa Electronic Markets, winner-takes-all trading market:

Clinton - 71 percent

Trump - 28 percent

UK-based Betfair, internet betting exchange:

Clinton - 83 percent

Trump - 18 percent

UK-based Ladbrokes, online betting platform:

Clinton - 83 percent

Trump - 22 percent

Ireland's Paddy Power, bookmaker:

Clinton - 83 percent

Trump - 18 percent Probabilities were as of roughly 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) on Sunday. (Reporting by Amy Tennery and Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)