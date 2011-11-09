NEW YORK Nov 8 Efforts to expand gambling to
shore up strapped municipal finances and help job creation
headed for defeat in Maine voting on Tuesday while New Jersey
voters cast their support for sports betting.
With 73 percent of the votes counted, Maine voters rejected
two ballot questions that would have expanded the number of
licensed gambling halls in the state to five from two.
One question asked Maine voters to approve creation of two
"racinos," or harness racing tracks with slot machines located
about 250 miles (400 km) apart in coastal Maine.
It was rejected by 56 percent of the votes counted,
according to unofficial results compiled by the Bangor Daily
News.
Nearly 64 percent of Maine voters rejected a second
question on allowing a casino with slot machines and table
games such as craps and roulette in Lewiston, a former center
of the textile industry and the state's second-largest city.
New Jersey voters, meanwhile, were asked if they wanted to
seek to overturn a federal law prohibiting sports betting.
With votes in five of the state's 21 counties tallied, some
90,000 voters approved the measure with about 55,000 opposed.
By late evening votes had been tallied so far in Cape May,
Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem and Union counties.
If the referendum passes as expected, it is a step toward
making it legal to gamble on professional, college or amateur
sporting events by placing bets at casinos and racetracks.
Such betting is outlawed by federal law except in Nevada
and Delaware. Approval would set the stage for New Jersey to
file a lawsuit to overturn the federal ban within its borders
as well.
Sports gaming generated $151 million in gross gaming
revenue for Nevada in 2010, according to the American Gaming
Association.
Also in Maine, voters in Penobscot County, home to the
state's only licensed slot machine parlor, appeared set to
approve a question that would allow the Bangor facility to
expand to include table games like blackjack.
A second gambling parlor with table games was narrowly
approved last year and is due to open this spring in the
western town of Oxford.
Owners of both the Bangor and Oxford establishments helped
finance opposition to the proposed gambling halls on this
year's ballot.
(Additional reporting by Jason McLure and Tim Sohn; Writing
by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Peter Bohan and Eric Walsh)