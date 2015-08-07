US STOCKS-Wall St falls as doubts mount about Trump healthcare bill
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
WASHINGTON Aug 7 Florida Governor Jeb Bush's goal of 4 percent annual U.S. economic growth is not something "any serious economist" thinks is achievable, a top White House adviser said on Friday.
"I haven't seen any serious economist say that that is within the realm of possibility," White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman told CNBC. "The debate we should be having is not targets no economist thinks we can hit but are we doing everything we possibly can to strengthen our economy."
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)
