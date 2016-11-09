FRANKFURT Nov 9 Germany's auto industry association VDA on Wednesday said it was concerned that the election of Donald Trump as United States President could hamper trade and the flow of goods.

The association which represents BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler said the election campaign had shown that competition between industrial nations was becoming tougher.

"It is to be feared that the United States under a new President, just like China, will mainly focus on their own economies, at the expense of international trade flows and relationships," VDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

More protectionism or additional tariffs would damage the United States as well as its trading partners, VDA said.