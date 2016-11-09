India mulls reviving colonial-era gold mines with $2 bln reserves
* Mines ministry to decide after July whether to revive mines
FRANKFURT Nov 9 German chemicals association VCI said it hoped that Donald Trump would continue close political and economic relations between the United States and the European Union once he becomes president.
"We need stable transatlantic cooperation on topics of global importance, such as trade, climate and economic policy," VCI chief Utz Tillmann said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
LONDON, Jan 26 British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday.
Jan 25 Share prices surged on Wednesday for U.S. companies that could benefit from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline expansion projects.