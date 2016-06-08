(Repeats to additional subscribers with no chnnges to text)
By David Shepardson
June 7 U.S. Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump rebuked General Motors Co on Tuesday,
widening his criticism of American companies that have invested
in Mexico.
Trump has made criticism of Ford Motor Co a staple of
his campaign speeches for more than a year, repeatedly
suggesting that the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker would back
down from plans to expand in Mexico or face a 35 percent tariff
on vehicle exports.
Trump also has criticized Carrier, a manufacturer of air
conditioning units, which is owned by United Technologies Corp
and Mondelez International Inc, the owner of Nabisco,
for shifting jobs to Mexico.
"I am fighting hard to bring jobs back to the United States.
Many companies - like Ford, General Motors, Nabisco, Carrier -
are moving production to Mexico. Drugs and illegal immigrants
are also pouring across our border. This is bad for all
Americans, regardless of their heritage," Trump said in a
statement defending his comments about a Mexican-American judge
overseeing civil lawsuits against Trump University. His view of
an ethnically biased judiciary has drawn criticism, including
from within his own party.
A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on why Trump had decided to criticize GM.
GM spokesman Jim Cain declined comment on Trump's criticism.
In December 2014, GM said it was investing $5 billion in
Mexico through 2018 - a move that would allow it to double its
production capacity at its plants around the country. GM said in
2014 the investment would create 5,600 jobs in Mexico.
The Detroit News reported in May that GM plans next year to
move some light-duty pickup production to the Flint Assembly
Plant from Mexico, according to a memo from UAW Local 598 to
membership.
Mexican auto production has been rising in recent years as
numerous automakers expand operations.
Mexico produced 3.4 million vehicles in 2015, the seventh
largest vehicle producer worldwide, and could surpass South
Korea by 2020, producing more than 5 million vehicles, according
to industry forecasts.
Ford has repeatedly rejected Trump's criticism and
emphasized its significant U.S. investments and employment.
In April, Ford announced it would invest $1.6 billion to
build more small cars in Mexico. In 2015, Ford said it would
invest $2.5 billion in new engine and transmission plants in
Mexico, creating 3,800 jobs.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Howard Goller)