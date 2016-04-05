By Susan Cornwell
U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday it would continue
to investigate possible conflicts of interest by Representative
Alan Grayson, a Florida Democrat and liberal firebrand running
for the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Marco Rubio.
The possible conflicts of interest relate to Grayson's roles
as both a hedge fund manager and a member of Congress. The
committee in a statement said the matter needed further review;
it gave no time frame for completion.
Grayson has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement Tuesday,
his campaign called the ethics probe a "political witch hunt."
The extension means the issue will still hover over a race
that is seen as key to Democrats' bid to wrest control of the
Senate from Republicans in November's elections. The primary is
in August.
The New York Times reported in February that emails and the
fund's marketing documents showed Grayson had promoted his
international travels, some with congressional delegations, to
solicit business for the fund, in possible violation of House
ethics rules.
"The larger picture here is that the Washington political
establishment has decided who their favored candidate is, and
it's not Rep. Grayson," the statement from Grayson's campaign
said.
Top Democrats have tried to get Grayson to drop out of the
Florida Senate race because of the questions about the hedge
fund, throwing their support to Democratic opponent
Representative Patrick Murphy. President Barack Obama has
endorsed Murphy, and Vice President Joe Biden has campaigned
with Murphy.
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said earlier this year
that Grayson's actions had disgraced Congress and that he should
leave the Senate race immediately.
But Grayson has been endorsed by some grassroots liberal
groups who appreciate his outspokenness. One of his more famous
lines, delivered during the Obamacare debate in 2009, was that
the Republican health-care plan for America amounted to "don't
get sick," and if you do, "die quickly."
The New York Times reported that Grayson had created the
hedge fund in 2011 after losing a race for re-election to
Congress, and kept it open after he was re-elected in 2012.
According to filings with the Securities and Exchange, the
fund had been called the Grayson Fund, but Grayson changed the
name to Sibylline Fund LP. The Times reported the fund had
closed branches previously located in the Cayman Islands.
Rubio, who recently ended a campaign for the Republican
presidential nomination, leaves the Senate after this year after
just one term. Republicans seeking the seat include
Representatives Ron DeSantis and David Jolly.
