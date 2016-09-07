WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Authorities in North Dakota
are investigating possible charges against U.S. Green Party
presidential candidate for allegedly damaging equipment during
protests on Tuesday over construction of an oil pipeline in the
state.
Jill Stein allegedly was part of a group protesting the
building of the Dakota Access pipeline and spray painted
construction equipment, Morton County Sheriff's Department said.
Protesters also attached themselves to bulldozers and broke a
fence, the department said.
No arrests were made, Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier
said in excerpts of a news conference posted to the department's
Facebook page.
The department also posted a picture that is said showed
Stein spraying paint on construction equipment. "Authorities are
investigating this criminal act," it wrote in the post late on
Tuesday. Possible charge could include trespassing and
vandalism, according to media reports.
Representatives for Stein could not be immediately reached
for comment.
The $3.7 billion, 1,100-mile (1,770-km) pipeline project
would be the first to move crude oil from the Bakken shale, a
vast oil formation in North Dakota, to refineries on the U.S.
Gulf Coast. Energy Transfer Partners is leading a group
of firms to build it.
The project sparked violent clashes during the weekend
between protesters and security officers near the construction
site, which several Native American tribe oppose, saying it
affects areas where they have sacred sites.
On Tuesday, a federal judge granted in part and denied in
part a temporary restraining order requested by the Standing
Rock Sioux tribe and a neighboring tribe.
The judge said he would decide by Friday whether to grant
the tribes' larger challenge to the pipeline, which would
require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permits for
the project.
Kirchmeier and other local authorities on Tuesday urged a
peaceful resolution to the protests, which they said were
continuing.
A Reuters-Ipsos poll in late August showed Stein, whose
party promotes environmental issues, with 2 percent of voters in
a field with Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump
and Libertarian Gary Johnson.
Stein was arrested for trespassing in Texas during her 2012
presidential campaign when she tried to take supplies to
protesters opposed to the Keystone XL pipeline.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Additional reporting by Julia
Harte; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)