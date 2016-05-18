WASHINGTON May 18 The office of the U.S. National Intelligence Director James Clapper on Wednesday said U.S. presidential campaigns and related organizations have been targeted by hackers but did not provide details on specific intrusions.

"We're aware that campaigns and related organizations and individuals are targeted by actors with a variety of motivations- from philosophical differences to espionage - and capabilities- from defacements to intrusions," Clapper's spokesman Brian Hale said in a statement, deferring to the FBI for details on specific incidents. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball)