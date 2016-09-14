(Fixes typographical error in headline to make it
"presidential" instead of "presisdential")
By Amanda Becker
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept 14 U.S. Democratic
presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has a non-contagious,
bacterial form of pneumonia, her campaign said in announcing
that a doctor would release a letter on her treatment on
Wednesday.
The letter, which will detail the treatment she received in
the days before and after her Friday pneumonia diagnosis,
including a chest scan, says she was given a 10-day course of
antibiotics to treat the condition.
Clinton has been evaluated several times by her physician,
Dr. Lisa Bardack.
"The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal and
she is in excellent mental condition," Bardack's letter will
state.
Additional health records released with the letter will show
that Clinton's cholesterol and blood pressure are within normal
ranges.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)