FRANKFURT Nov 8 German consumer goods group
Henkel, which this year acquired the U.S.-based
maker of laundry detergent brand Snuggle, said it was watching
the presidential elections closely and was hoping for a stable
political outcome.
"We will all stay awake tonight and watch the results to see
who will become the next president," Henkel Chief Executive Hans
Van Bylen told journalists during an earnings call.
"A stable political environment in the United States is
important for us," Van Bylen said, adding that around a fourth
of all of Henkel's sales originated in the U.S. and that the
country was an overall important growth market.
Henkel bought Sun Products, the maker of Snuggle, for 3.2
billion euros ($3.54 billion) in June, setting it up to become
the region's second-biggest player with a roughly 20 percent
market share in that segment behind competitor Procter & Gamble
.
The German group on Tuesday reported consensus-beating third
quarter results, boosted by growing demand in emerging markets.
($1 = 0.9050 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)