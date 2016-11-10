WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling, the powerful chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said on Thursday he was not pursuing a nomination as President-elect Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary after Trump's transition team put him on a list of possible candidates.

"It's nice to be mentioned, and I certainly want to help our new president make America stronger and more prosperous, but serving in his Cabinet is not something I've indicated an interest in and it's not something I am pursuing," Hensarling said in a statement.

Hensarling added that he is looking forward to working as Trump's "ally" in the House toward repealing the Dodd-Frank financial regulation law and replacing it with "common sense reforms." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)