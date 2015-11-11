* Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio get social media boost
* Donald Trump assailed over Putin, immigration proposal
By Steve Holland, Emily Stephenson and Ginger Gibson
MILWAUKEE, Nov 11 A steady performance by Jeb
Bush in Tuesday's Republican debate has halted the sense of
desperation around his U.S. presidential campaign and may buy
him time to counter the rise of chief rival Marco Rubio.
The fourth Republican debate in the search for a 2016
presidential nominee was characterized by a constant stream of
attacks against front-runner Donald Trump and gaffe-free
performances by Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, two
up-and-coming U.S. senators in the race.
But the most relieved candidate after the two-hour encounter
inside the Milwaukee Theatre was Bush, the former Florida
governor who was outclassed in the three previous debates and
has suffered an erosion of support from Republican voters and a
drop-off in financial donations.
"I thought the debate went well, and I had a good debate
because I got to talk about things with a little substance
instead of the cute one-liners," Bush said Wednesday morning on
Fox News. In the same appearance, Bush announced he had received
the endorsement of former Republican senator and one-time
presidential nominee Bob Dole.
The performance sent waves of excitement through Bush's
donor base.
"He was much improved from the prior debate and just
demonstrated that Jeb is a serious candidate with the leadership
skills and the experience," said Eric Cantor, the former
Republican House Majority Leader who is raising funds for Bush.
"I think coming out of that debate, Jeb is very well poised to
really gain some momentum."
Bush supporters were encouraged that he now has a month
until the next debate, giving him time to work the campaign
trail.
"You're getting away from the press narrative at a debate
and instead focusing on reality on the ground," Cantor, who was
defeated in a primary in 2014 and now works for investment bank
Moelis. "Jeb has put together one of his best teams there is in
Iowa."
Bush moved to quickly hit the campaign trail, holding three
events in Iowa on Wednesday.
"This country can rise up," Bush said at a town hall meeting
in the Coca-Cola bottling facility in Atlantic, Iowa. "We have
to apply conservative principles to simplify the code, fix
how we regulate, embrace the energy revolution in our midst
rather than think it's a horrible thing."
Trump, a billionaire businessman who has led opinion polls
in the Republican race for months, gave Bush an opening when he
said it was okay with him if Russian President Vladimir Putin
"wants to go and knock the hell out of ISIS" in Syria and Iraq,
a reference to Islamic State militants in the two Middle East
countries.
Bush, who mostly steered clear of attacking his rivals after
previous attempts had fallen flat, quickly interjected.
"We're not going to be the world's policemen, but we sure as
heck better be the world's leader," Bush said, saying Trump's
views of Putin and his policies in Syria were "like a board
game. That's like playing Monopoly or something. That's not how
the real world works."
That Bush was able to stop the bleeding may give him time to
regain his footing in the unpredictable Republican race with the
next debate on Dec. 15 in Las Vegas. Bush is campaigning on
Wednesday in Iowa, which on Feb. 1 holds the first nominating
contest of the November 2016 election.
"Jeb Bush was much improved. At a minimum, this buys him
more time to reset and try to advance," said Fergus Cullen, a
former chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party.
Bush campaign officials, including finance chief Woody
Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, offered an upbeat message
in a conference call to donors immediately after the debate.
"This is a performance you can sell and help keep the
fundraising going," Heather Larrison, a top aide to Bush's
campaign, told the donors, according to one participant on the
call. The campaign has already planned a retreat for
large-dollar donors and bundlers in Miami in early December.
It is a critical time in the race for the Republican
nomination, with retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson and Trump
fighting to hold their spots at the top of opinion polls and
Rubio trying to build on the momentum of his last strong debate
performance.
Rubio, 44, who is competing with Bush, 62, for establishment
Republican votes, was attacked by fellow U.S. Senator Rand Paul
for promoting what Paul called a $1 trillion increase in
military spending.
"Marco, how is it conservative to add $1 trillion in
expenditures to the federal government?" Paul said.
CRUZ, RUBIO BOOSTED
Rubio dismissed the criticism with a promise to do what it
takes to protect U.S. national security, a pledge other
candidates embraced, and the crowd roared its approval.
"We have to make our military bigger, better and stronger
than ever before," agreed Trump.
Social media rewarded both Cruz and Rubio.
Cruz had the highest social media sentiment score of 59 with
nearly 9,500 tweets mentioning his name during the fourth
Republican debate, according to Topsy, an analytics platform
that tracks and analyzes mentions and trends on social media
websites Twitter and Google+.
Rubio followed with 4,695 social media mentions and a score
of 57. A score higher than 50 indicates there are more positive
mentions of the candidate than negative ones.
Trump was attacked for his immigration plan, which envisions
building a wall on the border with Mexico and rounding up and
deporting undocumented immigrants.
Ohio Governor John Kasich and Bush both criticized Trump's
plan, which many Republicans worry will alienate Hispanic voters
who are vital to winning the election.
"That's the problem with this. We need to win the
presidency, and the way you win the presidency is to have
practical plans," Bush said, adding Democratic front-runner
Hillary Clinton's staff was "high-fiving" over the proposal.
A Clinton campaign spokesman, Brian Fallon, tweeted during
the debate that "we actually are doing high-fives right now."
Carson, after a rough week of scrutiny about whether he
embellished key aspects of his biography, lashed out at his
critics and said he did not like being "lied about."
"I have no problem with being vetted," Carson said. "What I
do have a problem with is being lied about and having that put
out there as true."
