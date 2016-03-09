(Adds Cruz wins Idaho)
By John Whitesides
DETROIT, March 8 Republican front-runner Donald
Trump rolled to primary wins in the big prize of Michigan and in
Mississippi on Tuesday, brushing off a week of blistering
attacks from the party's establishment and expanding his lead in
the White House nominating race.
Trump's convincing win in Michigan restored his outsider
campaign's momentum and increased the pressure on the party's
anti-Trump forces to find a way to stop his march to the
nomination ahead of several key contests next week.
In the Democratic race, Bernie Sanders stunned front-runner
Hillary Clinton in a narrow Michigan primary upset, giving his
upstart campaign new energy. Clinton won in Mississippi, but the
Sanders win is likely to ensure a prolonged nominating fight.
Trump built his victories in Michigan, in the heart of the
industrial Midwest, and Mississippi in the Deep South with broad
appeal across many demographics. He won evangelical Christians,
Republicans, independents, those who wanted an outsider and
those who said they were angry about how the federal government
is working, according to exit polls.
At a news conference afterward, Trump said he was drawing
new voters to the Republican Party and the establishment figures
who are resisting his campaign should save their money and focus
on beating the Democrats in November.
"I hope Republicans will embrace it," Trump said of his
campaign. "We have something going that is so good, we should
grab each other and unify the party."
The results were a setback for rival John Kasich, governor
of Ohio, who hoped to pull off a surprise win in neighboring
Michigan, and Marco Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida who has
become the establishment favorite but lagged badly in both
Michigan and Mississippi and appeared unlikely to win delegates
in either.
Trump said Rubio's recent attacks on him had backfired.
"Hostility works for some people; it doesn't work for
everyone," Trump said at a news conference in Jupiter, Florida.
Ted Cruz, a U.S. senator from Texas whose recent victories
have positioned him as the prime alternative to the brash
billionaire, won the party's primary in Idaho.
But Trump suggested his rivals had little hope going forward
and took particular aim at Cruz, 45.
'A HARD TIME'
"Ted is going to have a hard time," Trump said of Cruz. "He
rarely beats me."
The Michigan victory sets Trump up for a potentially
decisive day of voting a week from Tuesday. On March 15, Ohio,
Florida, Illinois, Missouri and North Carolina - like Michigan,
states rich in the delegates who will select their party's
nominee at July's Republican National Convention - cast ballots.
The Republican contests in Florida and Ohio award all the
state's delegates to the winner. If Trump, 69, could sweep those
two states and pile up delegates elsewhere next week, it could
knock home-state favorites Rubio and Kasich out of the race and
make it tough for Cruz to catch him.
"The biggest takeaway is that the Republican establishment
is in its death throes. The only remaining candidates are 100
percent anti-establishment," said Mark Meckler, an early Tea
Party movement founder.
Republicans were also voting on Tuesday in caucuses in
Hawaii.
Many mainstream Republicans have been offended by Trump's
statements on Muslims, immigrants and women and alarmed by his
threats to international trade deals. Trump said on Tuesday he
has not assembled a foreign policy team, despite having said he
would have one in place by February, and dismissed criticism his
statements would be harmful to U.S. interests.
Anti-Trump Super PACS have spent millions of dollars on
advertisements designed to attack Trump's character in Florida,
a state Rubio calls home and Trump calls a second home.
But Trump's relentless anti-free trade rhetoric and promise
to slap taxes on cars and parts shipped in from Mexico resonated
in Michigan, which has lost tens of thousands of manufacturing
and auto industry jobs.
Michigan was the state that spawned the term "Reagan
Democrats" to refer to largely white, working-class voters who
abandoned their party to vote Ronald Reagan into the White House
in the 1980s.
Sal Isabella, a Dearborn insurance agent, said he was for
Trump because he would make things happen.
"He'll be like Reagan," Isabella said. "He'll make some big
changes and we need big changes.
On the Democratic side, Sanders told reporters in Florida
that the results in Michigan had been a repudiation of the
opinion polls and the pundits who had written off his chances in
the state. Polls had shown Clinton with a double-digit lead
going into the primary.
The U.S. senator from Vermont said it showed his political
revolution was "strong in every part of the country. Frankly, we
believe our strongest areas are yet to come."
Clinton's campaign signaled ahead of Michigan that the race
could be tight. Clinton, her husband, former President Bill
Clinton, and daughter Chelsea Clinton all campaigned in the
state over the past few days trying to garner last-minute votes.
