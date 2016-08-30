By Emily Stephenson and Ginger Gibson
EVERETT, Washington/WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) -
R epublican Donald Trump, who has made his criticism of a pending
Pacific trade agreement central to his campaign, on Tuesday was
to visit a Seattle suburb that is home to a large Boeing Co
plane manufacturing facility that depends heavily on
sales to Asian markets.
Trump's campaign has booked the Xfinity Arena, which seats
thousands of people, in anticipation of a large crowd. The
Republican presidential candidate, who has courted manufacturing
workers with vows to tear up trade agreements, is due to speak
at 7 p.m. Pacific Time (10 p.m. EDT).
The rally is likely to attract workers from Boeing, the
world's largest aerospace company. Supporters of the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) point to Boeing's aircraft sales
to Asia to tout the benefits of the agreement. Secretary of
State John Kerry visited a nearby plant earlier this year to
rally support for the pact.
Trump presents a conundrum for the unions who represent
those workers. The unions agree with Trump on his opposition to
TPP and the export of jobs overseas, but officials said they
find his track record unconvincing.
"The fact is that Trump has had the opportunity to bring
jobs to American, and he's chosen to outsource them," said Larry
Brown, legislative and political director for the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge
751, which represents about 32,000 workers in the state, mostly
at Boeing.
Boeing produces some of its largest planes only miles from
where Trump will be speaking. As they are assembled, the painted
tails of the planes show the airlines that ordered them, and
many are Asian. Major components of each plane come from
overseas: South Korea, China and Europe.
Over the next 20 years, Boeing projects that Asian customers
will account for 40 percent of the total global jetliner's
market, the company said in a recent report.
"Trade is a huge part of the success of manufacturing in
Washington," said Linda Dempsey, vice president of international
economic affairs for the National Association of Manufacturers,
which Boeing belongs to. "They are exporting $73 billion in
manufactured goods."
But Trump offers a more dire outlook, arguing that only he
can keep Boeing from moving those high-paying manufacturing jobs
from Washington to China.
"They'll start taking your business away, and you won't have
much of Boeing," Trump told Seattle's KIRO radio on Monday.
RALLYING WORKERS
Trump has broken with the Republican Party's traditional
embrace of free trade. He has vowed to rip up the TPP and
renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA,
an existing deal with Canada and Mexico which he blames for the
loss of U.S. jobs.
The Republican Party's support for free trade has put it in
sync with large business groups such as the Chamber of Commerce
and the National Association of Manufacturers.
Tony Fratto, a former official in the administration of
Republican George W. Bush, criticized Trump as out of step with
the party.
"Trump's policies in this area are really dumb generally,
but are particularly dumb for a major exporting company," said
Fratto, who worked on behalf of a coalition of large companies,
including Boeing, that were pushing for renewal of the
Export-Import Bank.
Visiting Washington state is also unlikely to get Trump much
closer to victory on Nov. 8. Clinton leads by large margins in
the state, according to opinion polls.
But voters there remain divided. Corey McNally, 40, of
Whidbey Island, Washington, has not decided whom he will vote
for.
"The union members love Hillary just because they're
supposed to because she's a liberal," said McNally. And Trump,
whom he called "just kind of a big show," may be too late to
change anything.
"This company's been outsourcing jobs for years," he said of
Boeing.
