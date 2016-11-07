(Adds Kellyanne Conway quote, new polls)
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON Nov 7 Democrat Hillary Clinton heads
into the final day of a tight White House race against
Republican Donald Trump on Monday with new momentum after the
FBI said no criminal charges were forthcoming in an
investigation of her email practices.
Both Clinton and Trump will spend the day racing across a
handful of battleground states that could swing Tuesday's
election, which polls show is close but tilting toward Clinton.
FBI Director James Comey again sent shockwaves through the
race by telling Congress on Sunday that investigators had worked
around the clock to complete a review of newly discovered emails
and found no reason to change their July finding that Clinton
was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing in her use of a private
email server while secretary of state.
It was uncertain whether the announcement came in time to
change voters' minds or undo any damage from days of Republican
attacks on Clinton as corrupt. Tens of millions of Americans had
cast early votes in the 10 days since Comey first told Congress
of the newly discovered emails.
"Nothing's going to change between today and tomorrow to
help win back" undecided voters," Trump campaign
manager Kellyanne Conway said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Trump, who has not said whether he will respect the results
of Tuesday's election, questioned the thoroughness of the FBI
review and said the issue would not go away.
Clinton did not mention the FBI finding during her last two
campaign events on Sunday.
"That's behind us now," campaign manager Robby Mook told CNN
on Monday.
On Monday, Trump will hit five battleground states -
Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and
Michigan - and close with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids,
Michigan.
Clinton will make two stops in Pennsylvania and visit
Michigan before wrapping up with a midnight rally in Raleigh,
North Carolina. She will appear at an evening rally at
Philadelphia's Independence Hall with President Barack Obama and
first lady Michelle Obama, as well as rock star Bruce
Springsteen.
Clinton's Democratic allies hoped the FBI finding would be
enough to push her over the finish line and end the uncertainty
and Republican attacks on her character that have dogged her
campaign since Comey made the new emails public on Oct. 28.
"The FBI's swift and thorough review should finally close
the door on this Republican sideshow," House Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi said, adding the election would now be decided "on
the merits of the candidates" rather than innuendo.
Republicans kept up their criticism of Clinton.
"She simply believes she's above the law and always plays by
her own rules," House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said
in a statement, arguing that Clinton's use of a private email
server "compromised our national security."
U.S. stock index futures rose more than 1 percent after the
FBI announcement and the U.S. dollar also strengthened in Asian
trading against major currencies.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the status quo
candidate, and news favoring her bid often boosts investors'
risk appetite. Global financial markets slipped last week as
opinion polls showed the presidential race tightening.
News of the renewed investigation had appeared to fuel a
recent slide in Clinton's poll numbers. The latest Reuters/Ipsos
poll showed Clinton with a 5 percentage point lead over the New
York businessman nationally - 44 percent to 39 percent support -
while races in the swing states of Florida and North Carolina
shifted from favoring Clinton to being too close to call.
Clinton held a 4-point lead in the ABC/Washington Post poll
and a CBS news poll released on Monday.
