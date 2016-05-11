(Repeats for wider distribution, no changes to text)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON May 11 U.S. Democratic White House
candidate Hillary Clinton lost a nominating contest to Bernie
Sanders in economically struggling West Virginia on Tuesday, a
setback that could signal trouble for her in industrial states
in the November general election.
The defeat slows Clinton's march to the nomination, but she
is still heavily favored to become the Democratic candidate in
the Nov. 8 election.
Still, her failure to win over voters deeply skeptical about
the direction of the economy underscored the work she will need
to do to court working-class voters in the Rust Belt, which
includes key states such as Ohio and Pennsylvania. West Virginia
has one of the highest unemployment rates in country.
Sanders, who has vowed to take his campaign all the way to
the Democrats' July 25-28 convention in Philadelphia, said he is
the stronger candidate to beat presumptive Republican nominee
Donald Trump in November.
"Working people are hurting," Sanders said in Oregon Tuesday
night after his West Virginia win. "We need an economy that
works for all of us, not just the one percent."
Trump, 69, won contests in West Virginia and Nebraska
handily on Tuesday. Trump is set to meet with party leaders in
the U.S. Congress on Thursday, including U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.
After Ryan said last week that he was not yet ready to
endorse Trump, Trump said on Sunday that he would have to decide
whether he still wanted Ryan to preside over the party's July
convention.
Trump said in a Fox interview on Tuesday night that he would
like Ryan to chair the convention as planned. "He's a very good
man, he wants what's good for the party," the New York
billionaire said.
TRUMP TAUNTS CLINTON
Trump has zeroed in on Clinton's protracted battle with
Sanders, a 74-year-old U.S. senator from Vermont. He has taunted
Clinton in recent days by saying she "can't close the deal" by
beating Sanders, her only rival for the Democratic Party's
nomination since Feb. 1.
Clinton, 68, has said she will ignore Trump's personal
insults, including his repeated use of his new nickname for her,
"Crooked Hillary," and instead will criticize his policy
pronouncements.
In West Virginia, roughly six in 10 voters said they were
very worried about the direction of the U.S. economy in the next
few years, according to a preliminary ABC News exit poll. The
same proportion cited the economy and jobs as their most
important voting issue.
A remark Clinton made at an Ohio town hall in March that the
country would "put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out
of business" may have hurt her with voters in coal-mining states
such as West Virginia.
During Clinton's visit to West Virginia and Ohio last week
she repeatedly apologized to displaced coal and steel workers
for her comment, which she said had been taken out of context,
and discussed her plan to help retrain coal workers for clean
energy jobs.
To secure the Democratic nomination, a candidate needs 2,383
delegates. Going into West Virginia, Clinton, a former U.S.
secretary of state, had 2,228 delegates, including 523 so-called
superdelegates, elite party members who are free to support any
candidate. Sanders had 1,454 delegates, including 39
superdelegates. Another 29 delegates will be apportioned based
on West Virginia's results.
Clinton and Sanders will compete in another primary contest
on May 17. Both candidates are also looking ahead to the June 7
contests, the last in the long nominating season, in which
nearly 700 delegates are at stake, including 475 in California,
where Sanders is now focusing his efforts.
Trump, shifting into general election mode, has already
begun to consider running mates. He told Fox on Tuesday night
that he has narrowed his list to five people.
(Additional reporting by Alana Wise, Megan Cassella, Timothy
Ahmann and Susan Cornwell in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler
and Nick Macfie)