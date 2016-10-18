* Iran nuclear deal distracts from Trump woes
* Voters have "national security anxiety"
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 Republican U.S. congressional
candidates worried that Donald Trump's struggling White House
bid will damage them too have seized on one of President Barack
Obama's signature foreign policy initiatives to try to ward off
Democrats in the Nov 8 elections.
With control of the Senate and perhaps even the House of
Representatives in the balance, millions of dollars has been
spent on campaign advertisements criticizing last year's Iran
nuclear pact, even in districts where foreign affairs generally
are not a top concern.
Although Iran is unlikely to be most voters' main reason for
choosing a candidate, strategists said the money could be well
spent.
Iran provides a distraction for Republicans concerned that
the unpopularity of Trump -- whose poll numbers are dropping as
he fights off several allegations that he groped women -- could
also sink party members further down the ballot.
One typical ad, for Iowa Republican Representative Rod Blum,
uses apocalyptic imagery to tie Democratic challenger Monica
Vernon to the Iran agreement.
"Would you give billions to an Islamic Republic that burns
our flag and chants 'Death to America?' Monica Vernon would," a
male voice thunders over a video montage of marching troops,
nuclear weapons and protesters burning U.S. flags.
Vernon, a member of the Cedar Rapids City Council, has
voiced support for the nuclear deal.
Blum's spot is similar to dozens rolled out on behalf of
Republican candidates who argue that America's influence is
weaker because of Obama and by extension Hillary Clinton, his
former secretary of state who is now the Democratic presidential
nominee.
"Iran is a piece of the national security anxiety people
feel," Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak said. "Foreign
policy's really complicated. Average voters don't understand it,
don't follow it closely, but they know what bad foreign policy
looks like."
POLITICIZED ISSUE
The agreement between Iran, the United States and other
world powers curbs Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for
sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets.
Trump frequently criticizes the accord and promises to make
much better deals, based on his business experience, if he wins
the White House.
The real estate magnate has hammered the Iran pact in both
of his presidential debates with Clinton and it is likely to
come up at Wednesday's third debate in Nevada.
Reuters/Ipsos polling in May showed Americans preferred
Republicans' plans for dealing with Iran by 37 percent versus
21.9 percent for the Democrats'.
Every Republican in Congress opposed the Iran breakthrough.
Many worried that Obama gave up too much to a country that
sponsors terrorism and threatens Israel.
The issue has become more politicized recently, as
congressional Republicans denounced the release of cash to Iran
as a "ransom" payment and charged that huge Boeing Co and
Airbus contracts to sell Iran jetliners could support
terrorism.
In the race for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina on Nov.
8, a conservative spending group spent $1 million on advertising
attacking Deborah Ross, the Democrat running against incumbent
Senator Richard Burr, over the Iran deal.
Israel also opposed the Iran accord, as did AIPAC, the main
U.S. pro-Israel lobby group. Support for Israel is important to
voters, especially evangelical Christians who are a wellspring
of Republican support.
There is more election advertising opposing the Iran deal
than supporting it, but there is some backing for it.
J Street, a smaller liberal pro-Israel group, spent $500,000
on advertising attacking Republican Senators Patrick Toomey and
Ron Johnson, in tight re-election races in Democratic-leaning
Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, for opposing the Iran pact.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell)