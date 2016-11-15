ROME Nov 15 Donald Trump's election victory has sent contradictory and worrying signals to investors and might lead to an end of historically low interest rates, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

Padoan said political uncertainty was dominating the global picture, with Trump's economic plans still shrouded in mystery.

"Not only do we not know about the economic policy of the new administration, but we see signs that could lead to worrying results," Padoan said in a speech, raising concern over a possible return to protectionism.

"For the markets we are in a new world which might prove to be positive, but also negative. Perhaps the period of low interest rates guaranteed also by the European Central Bank is coming to an end," he added. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Crispian Balmer)