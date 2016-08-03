WASHINGTON Aug 3 Republican Representative Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, a Tea Party favorite in his third term in Congress, lost his bid for re-election on Tuesday, the state's unofficial results showed.

Huelskamp, who had a frequent critic of past Republican fiscal measures, won just 44 percent of the vote in the farm state, losing out to Roger Marshall, a physician who took 57 percent, according to the Kansas secretary of state's website.

Elected to Congress in 2010 amid a wave of Tea Party support, Huelskamp has repeatedly tangled with his House Republican leaders in pushing for a more conservative fiscal agenda.

His battles with former House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner resulted in his being stripped of his House Budget and Agriculture Committee memberships, a blow to his farm-rich state.

Conservative political action committees spent heavily this year to defeat Huelskamp in his primary and in support of his opponent, who was also backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"Voters are looking for results from their Reps, not obstructionism," the Chamber's political wing said in a tweet after the vote, calling Marshall an "effective conservative."

Huelskamp, in a post on Facebook overnight, said the race showed how big money from "Washington power brokers" had defeated Kansas values.

"It is now perfectly clear," he wrote, "that the Establishment wing of the Republican party cannot stand conservatives."

