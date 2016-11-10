FRANKFURT Nov 10 Lanxess said that any moves by future U.S. President Donald Trump to erect trade barriers, though harmful overall, would pose a case for local production in North America for the German maker of synthetic rubber and specialty chemicals.

"That would be more of a reason to have a local production presence in North America, but protectionism would lead to disadvantages for everyone involved," Lanxess Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told journalists in a conference call, when asked about any U.S. protectionist measures.

Lanxess has recently bolstered its U.S. presence by striking a $2.5 billion deal to take over Chemtura, a U.S. maker of additives for lubricants and flame retardants, and buying disinfectant and detergent ingredients assets from Chemours .

($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)