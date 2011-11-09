SEATTLE Nov 8 A ballot initiative strongly
backed by Costco (COST.O) to close state-run liquor stores in
Washington state and allow sales of hard spirits in
supermarkets and big-box retail outlets took a wide lead in
early returns on Tuesday.
With all 39 Washington counties reporting, the measure
known as Initiative 1183 appeared headed for victory with 60
percent voting "yes" and 40 percent voting "no" among the
ballots tabulated so far, as opponents conceded defeat.
"Obviously this is going to pass," said Alex Fryer,
spokesman for Protect our Communities, a group campaigning
against the measure. "We made 160,000 volunteer phone calls.
But that's the way the vote went."
Although the state already allows grocery stores to sell
beer and wine, Washington is among eight states with an
entirely government-run liquor sales system. But privatization
advocates touted the potential to generate greater revenues for
the cash-strapped state.
Supporters amassed about $23 million in financial support,
almost all of it from Costco, the Issaquah, Washington-based
warehouse store chain, campaign officials said.
This shattered Washington's record for the largest
single-donor contribution for a state initiative, surpassing
the American Beverage Association's $16 million for last year's
successful repeal of tax increases on candy, gum, bottled water
and soda pop.
Other supporters include retailers, such as Safeway SWY.N
and Trader Joe's, and restaurants that would benefit from the
measure's provisions for volume discounts, alcohol storage and
delivery options.
Joe Gilliam, president of the Northwest Grocery
Association, said the vote total "indicated voters in
Washington definitely got ahold of the facts and voted with us.
The voters really would like to have this convenience."
The vote NO campaign had raised $12 million, largely from
alcohol distributors, who object to the 10 percent of gross
revenues they will have to pay in the first two years, followed
by 5 percent. Labor unions also fought the measure because it
will put some employees at state-run outlets out of work.
Others opposed the measure on public safety grounds, saying
it would almost quintuple the number of liquor outlets.
Washington has 328 liquor shops, about half run by the
state and the rest by contractors. Passage of Initiative 1183
will open the door for 1,100 additional stores with at least
10,000 square feet of retail space to sell liquor. The
state-run stores will be closed or sold to private owners.
Some analysts believe Costco will set its sights on opening
up the market in Oregon next, securing an entire West Coast
supply chain. There was no immediate comment from Costco on the
outcome of the race.
