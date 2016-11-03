(Adds details, comment from finance minister, analysts)
MEXICO CITY Nov 3 Mexico is readying a
contingency plan for an "adverse" result in the U.S.
presidential election, said Central Bank Governor Agustin
Carstens, who has previously stated that a victory for Donald
Trump would hit his country like a hurricane.
"If the adverse situation materializes it's foreseeable that
the Mexican authorities respond in some way," Carstens told
Milenio television late on Wednesday. "It's a contingency plan
that we're discussing with the Finance Ministry. We hope we
don't have to use it."
Without naming Republican nominee Trump, Carstens said there
was an "adverse" candidate for Mexico in Tuesday's U.S.
election, which is due to be held on Nov. 8. He also noted there
could be market volatility following the vote, regardless of
whether Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton wins.
"Either way, we the authorities would need to adjust our
policy position if it's necessary," he said.
Carstens did not provide details of the contingency plan.
Trump's threats to tear up a trade deal with Mexico, build a
massive border wall and his attacks on U.S. companies investing
there have spooked investors, hurting the peso.
Interest rate increases and interventions in the market have
been Mexico's main tools to support the peso.
Senior officials from the Bank of Mexico as well as the
Finance and Economy ministries were holding discussions on
Wednesday about U.S. election scenarios, an official said ahead
of the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Economists at 4Cast said on Thursday they believed the Bank
of Mexico will attempt to smooth the transition to a Trump
presidency using a combination of currency reserves and rate
hikes, possibly to the tune of 150 basis points.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said when
volatility is caused by global concerns, such as jitters over
the U.S. election outcome, intervening in the market would be
like "pouring drops of water into the ocean."
"It is not an instrument that would work," he said.
Carstens has said monetary policy could change depending on
the U.S. election result, noting that a favorable outcome for
Mexico might obviate the need for the Bank of Mexico to follow
any impending U.S. rate hike.
On Sept. 30 Carstens likened a Trump win to a hurricane
hitting Mexico, and said a Clinton victory would be better for
the economy.
Maintaining Mexican inflation close to its target rate of 3
percent would be the central bank's "guiding principle" going
forward, Carstens said.
