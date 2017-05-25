May 25 Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for a misdemeanor on Wednesday after a reporter accused him of physical assault on the eve of a special election to fill the state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued Gianforte a citation for misdemeanor assault, hours after Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the U.S. edition of the Guardian newspaper, said in a Twitter post and in a television interview that Gianforte "body slammed" him at a campaign event in Bozeman. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Robert Birsel)