WASHINGTON Dec 9 Republican presidential
candidate Marco Rubio, seeking to win over conservative voters,
told Reuters he was the only one running with a victory against
President Barack Obama's signature health law.
Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida, has touted his effort to
restrict funding for a little-known section of the 2010 health
law, claiming on the campaign trail that he prevented a taxpayer
bailout of insurers.
In an interview late Tuesday, he said that fight separates
him from the other Obamacare critics running for president, like
rival White House hopeful Ted Cruz, a U.S. senator from Texas.
"Whether it's him or anybody else, everybody running for
president on the Republican side wants to repeal Obamacare,"
Rubio said. "I'm the only one running that's actually ever
scored a victory against Obamacare."
