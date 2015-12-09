(Adds details on Rubio, Cruz position on Obamacare)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Republican presidential
candidate Marco Rubio, seeking to win over conservative voters,
told Reuters he was the only one running with a victory against
President Barack Obama's signature health law.
Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida, has touted his effort to
prevent what he called a potential taxpayer bailout of insurers
as his rivalry heats up with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a
chief critic of the 2010 Obamacare law.
In an interview late Tuesday, Rubio said his battle over the
little-known provision in the law separates him from the other
Obamacare critics running for president, including Cruz.
"Whether it's him or anybody else, everybody running for
president on the Republican side wants to repeal Obamacare,"
Rubio said. "I'm the only one running that's actually ever
scored a victory against Obamacare."
Congressional Republicans have voted numerous times to
repeal the health law, which required Americans to have
insurance or pay a penalty. Senate Republicans passed a bill to
gut the reforms last week, though Obama likely will veto it.
Cruz argues the November 2016 presidential election should
be a referendum on the Affordable Care Act, the law's formal
title. He says he is the candidate who has fought hardest
against it, referring to his role in a 2013 battle in Congress
that led to a government shutdown.
Rubio and Cruz came in second and fourth, respectively, in a
recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, well behind front-runner
Donald Trump.
The two have increasingly been at loggerheads over
immigration and national security. Many Republican observers
predict that if outsider candidates Trump and retired
neurosurgeon Ben Carson flame out, the Republican race could
come down to Cruz versus Rubio.
On Obamacare, Rubio and Cruz agree that they would repeal it
as president, and both voted last week to gut the law. Rubio
said it was unlikely to happen with Obama in office.
"In the interim, I think we should all agree that we
shouldn't be using taxpayer money at the tune of over $2 billion
to subsidize and bail out insurance companies," he said.
At issue is a provision to support online marketplaces, or
exchanges, where consumers compare competing plans and purchase
individual insurance. The 2010 law included support for insurers
that offered plans on exchanges, including a mechanism to offset
some losses.
Rubio argued that so-called "risk corridors" program would
lead to taxpayer bailouts of insurers and, in 2014, he pushed a
provision through Congress restricting its funding.
As a result, the Obama administration this year said it
could pay out much less than the $2.9 billion requested by
insurers that saw losses on the exchanges.
Rubio said he saved taxpayers $2.5 billion in bailout money.
Some experts disagree, saying a similar program under Medicare
is not considered a bailout. Fact-checking site PolitiFact rated
his claim "mostly false."
Regardless, some nonprofit insurers that expected to recoup
some losses failed. Other, bigger insurers warned about
instability if the risk corridor payments are not restored.
UnitedHealth Group Inc said it might withdraw from
the exchanges, citing unsustainable losses.
Rubio said he knew insurers would lose money on the
exchanges. He said consumers whose plans failed or who face
higher premiums should blame the Obama administration.
"Why should the American taxpayer be on the hook for the
failures of a business that participated in a flawed law?" he
said. "That's something that should have been made clear from
the very beginning for those who chose to participate in it."
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Caren Bohan and
Alden Bentley)