(Adds announcement of Pence as running mate)
By Valerie Volcovici and Grant Smith
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK July 15 Republican Donald
Trump's selection of Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running
mate cheered the U.S. energy industry and dismayed green
advocates, with both sides citing Pence's support for coal
mining and defiance of President Barack Obama's climate-change
agenda.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has
called climate change a hoax and promised to gut U.S.
environmental regulations in order to help the ailing oil and
coal sectors. A Trump-Pence ticket will quash any expectation
that the New York businessman might soften that stance heading
into the Nov. 8 election.
"Governor Pence has been a vocal opponent of the
administration's Clean Power Plan," said Laura Sheehan,
spokeswoman for the Washington-based lobby group American
Council on Clean Coal Electricity.
"We would hope to see a continuation," she said.
Trump announced Pence as his running mate in a Twitter post
on Friday morning, ending days of speculation over the choice
ahead of the party's national convention in Cleveland next week.
Pence, 57, is listed on Obama's "call out the climate change
deniers" website for arguing that the science behind climate
change has not yet been resolved.
In June 2015, Pence wrote to Obama saying that Indiana,
America's eighth largest coal-producing state, would not comply
with the Clean Power Plan regulating power plant emissions,
calling it "ill-advised." Indiana is one of more than 25 states
that have challenged the centerpiece of the Democratic
president's environmental agenda.
In 2014, Pence alarmed local environmental groups by
overturning an energy efficiency program enacted by his
Republican predecessor, Mitch Daniels, saying it was too
expensive for the state's manufacturers. The Indiana Public
Utility Commission had estimated the program would create more
than 18,600 jobs.
"The choice of Pence shows Trump has little interest in
appealing to anyone outside of his extremist base and Big
Polluters," said Clay Schroers, a director at the League of
Conservation Voters environmental group.
SUPPORT FOR TRADITIONAL ENERGY
Trump has long signaled his support of traditional energy
production - part of his broader appeal to blue-collar American
voters.
He outlined plans in May to sweep away environmental
regulations ushered in by Obama, scrap the Paris Climate Accord,
and revive the Keystone XL pipeline proposal - moves that would
reverse years of gains by the green movement.
Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, in contrast, has
promised more stringent regulation of the energy sector, efforts
to boost renewable fuels use, and a commitment to join other
nations to combat global climate change.
Pence ran for governor in 2012 after serving in the U.S.
Congress. His campaign for governor received more than $850,000
from the energy sector, about 3 percent of the total, according
to campaign finance disclosures.
More than $300,000 of that came from the billionaire Koch
brothers, strong advocates of small government and fiscal
conservatism who took a liking to Pence.
Both David and Charles Koch have said they will not support
the Trump ticket. Trump has alarmed many Republican
establishment figures with his fiery rhetoric on immigration and
trade.
But a former high-ranking operative in the Koch political
organization who is close to both brothers said Pence could help
make the donor network more receptive to Trump's campaign.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Jonathan Oatis)