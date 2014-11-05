LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Union-backed defenders of
public pensions and their opponents expect their battle to
expand to more states next year in the fight over U.S.
entitlements after Tuesday's mid-term elections.
Despite defeat for a hotly contested ballot measure that
sought to end traditional public pensions in Phoenix, a fight
which drew millions of dollars in outside money, Republican
gains in some state houses and governors' mansions mean the
battle over public pensions will likely intensify.
Defenders of public pensions say they will be particularly
focused on Colorado, Florida and Nevada, where they expect moves
to reform pensions will gain steam after Republican gains on
Tuesday.
"This fight is not going away," said Jordan Marks of the
National Public Pension Coalition, a national union-funded group
that seeks to protect public pensions. "There are a number of
states, including Colorado and Nevada. We are looking at next
year."
Paul Jacob, a libertarian whose Virginia-based Liberty
Initiative Fund gave $15,000 to the Phoenix measure and who has
given over $200,000 to efforts in Tucson and Cincinnati to
reform pensions, agreed.
"The cost of public pensions is a serious problem across the
country. We are going to see these fights again and again. This
is a policy battle between folks who want to be fiscally
responsible and unions who want to get what they can."
Reformers, such as Jacob, believe the pensions promised to
many public workers have not been properly funded and pensions
are crippling budgets. Union defenders say most workers receive
small pensions and are being unfairly blamed.
In Colorado, three pension studies mandated by law arrive in
the state house next year. One looks at switching pensions from
the traditional defined-benefit structure to a
defined-contribution system, more like a 401(k)-style retirement
system in the private sector.
Control of the Colorado state Senate hung in the balance on
Wednesday, with votes still being counted and hoping to gain
power. The NPPC's Marks said Colorado was high on their agenda
next year.
In Nevada, Republicans wrested control of both the state
assembly and senate from Democrats. Lawmakers reconvene in
February.
A Republican bill to switch Nevada's pensions to a hybrid
system was killed by Democrats in 2013. Analysts expect
Republicans to reintroduce the measure next year.
In Rhode Island, Gina Raimondo, the state treasurer who
spearheaded pension reform measures in 2011, was elected
governor despite union opposition. Wisconsin's Governor Scott
Walker, an avowed enemy of unions after taking them on in 2011,
was re-elected.
In California, an effort to get a measure on the 2016 ballot
that would give local governments more leeway to cut public
pension plans will also be renewed, according to the outgoing
mayor of San Jose, Chuck Reed, the measure's main proponent and
a rare Democratic advocate for pension reform.
Victory for Reed's successor in San Jose, Democrat Sam
Liccardo, another vocal pension reformer, means a fight between
police and the city over retirement benefits will continue
unabated.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)