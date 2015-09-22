(Repeats with no changes)
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Hillary Clinton's campaign
promise on Tuesday to cap prescription drug costs for U.S.
consumers lends weight to efforts by health insurers, doctors'
groups and consumers to address skyrocketing prices, industry
experts said.
Clinton, in the lead among Democratic presidential
candidates, unveiled a plan that includes a $250 monthly cap on
out-of-pocket costs prescription drugs, allowing the Medicare
plan for the elderly to negotiate drug pricing and permitting
Americans to purchase drugs from other countries at lower cost.
In light of massive opposition expected from drug lobbyists
and Republican lawmakers, it is uncertain the proposal will ever
progress. Clinton is seeking the Democratic nomination for the
November 2016 presidential election.
But her campaign trail attack on high drug prices and
"excessive profiteering" by drugmakers touched a raw nerve for
consumers and makes public anger harder to ignore, policy
experts said.
"Once the public gets really pissed, politicians are going
to have to have answers and then it gets out of the control of
particular lobbyists or companies," said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an
oncologist at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
and a former adviser to the Obama administration.
A sell-off in drug manufacturer shares on Tuesday reflected
expectations that the pharmaceutical industry will be under
greater pressure on pricing.
Drug companies routinely raise prices on commonly used
medications and are proposing ever higher prices on new
therapies approved for the U.S. market.
But companies that manage pharmacy benefits for insurers
such as Express Scripts and CVS Health are
demanding more evidence of a drug's efficacy over less expensive
treatment options and bigger discounts when two or more
medicines offer similar outcomes.
"It's going to take private sector activity" to address the
problem of high drug prices, said Ira Loss, pharma and biotech
analyst for policy research group Washington Analysis.
In her comments, Clinton focused on the latest example of
extreme price hikes. Small biotech Turing Pharmaceuticals raised
the cost of Daraprim, an old treatment for a dangerous parasitic
infection, to $750 a tablet from $13.50 after acquiring it, the
New York Times reported.
ROOM TO NEGOTIATE
As opposition to rising drug prices grows, long-standing
reluctance to introduce price controls in the United States is
being challenged. Medicare by law cannot negotiate drug prices.
But a recent poll found a vast majority of Americans now believe
Medicare should be allowed to push for greater
discounts.
Drugmakers have insisted that lowering or limiting drug
prices will hamper their ability to invest in research and lead
to fewer new therapies.
"The proposal released today by the Clinton campaign would
do irreparable harm to the nation's health innovation system,"
Biotechnology Industry Organization CEO Jim Greenwood said in a
statement.
The industry estimates it costs between $1 billion and $2
billion to bring a drug to market. Drugmakers also argue that
the price of true breakthrough medications should reflect the
savings from helping patients avoid the long-term complications
of serious illnesses.
"A lot of tremendous hospitalization costs are being
displaced by (new) medicines," Pfizer Inc research chief
Mikael Dolsten said.
