By Deena Beasley
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 9 A California ballot
initiative aimed at reining in rising prices for prescription
drugs was headed for defeat on Tuesday after pharmaceutical
companies spent more than $100 million to fight it.
The California Drug Price Relief Act, also known as
Proposition 61, sought to limit state health programs from
paying more for medications than the U.S. Department of Veterans
Affairs (VA), which receives the steepest discounts in the
country.
As of late Tuesday night, with 47 percent of precincts
partially reporting, the vote was 46 percent in support of the
measure and 54 percent opposed, according to California's
Secretary of State.
"The pharmaceutical companies spent a lot to defeat this,"
said Stuart Schweitzer, professor of health policy and
management at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding
School of Public Health. "They wanted to draw a line in the
sand."
The rising cost of prescription drugs has come under attack
during the recent U.S. presidential campaign. Both Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump have
called for cost-trimming measures including allowing Medicare,
the federal health plan for seniors, to negotiate prices with
drugmakers.
"This strong vote for Prop 61, even despite the barrage of
drug company campaigning against it, provides momentum for state
legislation to rein in prescription drug prices," Anthony
Wright, executive director of advocacy group Health Access
California, said in a statement.
Pharmaceutical companies, concerned about their bottom
lines, spent heavily on ads urging "no" votes, making this
California's most expensive initiative contest among the 17 in
this election.
Opponents, led by global drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc and
Amgen Inc, spent around $106 million to fight Proposition 61.
They argued that the measure would benefit only 12 percent of
Californians, while putting the other 88 percent, as well as
veterans across the country, at risk of higher drug costs.
Supporters, led by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and AARP,
which advocates for seniors, said only drug companies themselves
can raise prices for veterans or other consumers. Vermont
Independent Senator Bernie Sanders also campaigned in support of
Proposition 61, calling on voters to "stand up to the greed of
the pharmaceutical industry."
Proponents, who raised $17 million to support the measure,
estimated it could save California taxpayers up to $5.7 billion
over 10 years, although a state legislative analysis said the
financial impact is not clear.
UCLA's Schweitzer said the measure would have had only a
modest impact on state drug costs.
There were also questions about how Proposition 61 would be
implemented. The VA's mandated prices are listed publicly, but
its steepest negotiated drug price discounts are required by law
to be confidential.
The VA spends some $6.1 billion a year on medicines for 6
million veterans. Proposition 61 would extend those discounts to
around 4.5 million Californians, including certain members of
the state's low-income Medicaid plan, state employees and
retirees, university teachers and prisoners.
The "Yes on Prop 61" coalition said it plans to carry its
message to other states. A similar proposition has already been
approved for Ohio's 2017 November ballot.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Mary Milliken)