By Ginger Gibson and Grant Smith
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 16
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has taken more
money from employees of America's 15 biggest pharmaceuticals
companies than all of the Republicans who attempted a run for
the White House this year combined, according to campaign
finance disclosures.
The donations, which were nearly double those accepted by
Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, came even as the former senator
and secretary of state vowed to curb price gouging in the
industry if elected.
Clinton's campaign took nearly $240,000 from employees of
the industry between its launch and the end of April, compared
with just under $168,000 for all of the Republicans together,
including around $1,700 for presumptive Republican nominee
Donald Trump, according to the filings.
The money, a drop in the bucket of Clinton's nearly $190
million in overall individual contributions, has tended to come
from people in top jobs: 54 percent of the donors list their
position as executive, director, manager or lawyer. Donors and
company officials contacted by Reuters declined to comment on
the contributions.
Industry insiders say the sector may be drawn to Clinton for
a few reasons: She has a good chance of winning against Trump in
November, her policies are relatively transparent and
predictable, and she's more supportive of international trade
than rivals.
Many of the biggest pharmaceuticals companies are also
headquartered in areas of the country that are more heavily
populated by liberals, like New Jersey and New York - another
potential reason for the Clinton-heavy employee donations.
"(Trade) is, in particular, an issue for the pharmaceutical
industry. They all operate trans-nationally," said Dan
Mendelson, president of Avalere Health, a consulting firm that
works with companies across the health sector.
He added: "We have very limited ability to predict what
would happen in a Trump administration. We don't know the
people, we don't have a lot to go on."
Trump, who largely self-funded his primary bid, only
recently began soliciting donations for the general election,
meaning his contributions from supporters in all industries are
likely to rise in the coming months.
Clinton tapped into widespread public frustration over
soaring health costs this winter when she outlined a plan to
curb drug price hikes and singled out pharmaceuticals company
Valeant, saying she would "go after them" if elected.
Trump's campaign seized on Clinton's donations from the
industry as proof that she would be unlikely to follow through.
"Hillary Clinton will be totally controlled by the special
interests," Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said.
Clinton has rejected the idea.
"Hillary Clinton has spent her career fighting to crack down
on rising prescription drug prices and hold drug companies
accountable," spokesman Josh Schwerin said.
Clinton's donations from drug companies have grown since the
last time she ran, in 2008, but fall far short of her rival in
that race, President Barack Obama, who took in more than
$500,000 in contributions from employees of pharmaceutical
companies during the equivalent period of time.
Clinton's total in this race so far, however, beats the
combined take in the 2012 election of Obama and Republican
nominee Mitt Romney from employees of the industry of $170,000,
according to the filings.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)