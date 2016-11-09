* Clinton was seen more likely to curb drug costs than Trump
* California drug pricing move also heading for defeat
LONDON, Nov 9 Pharmaceutical stocks surged in
Europe on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump's U.S.
presidential election win led investors to conclude the threat
of tough action on drug pricing had receded.
News that a California ballot initiative aimed at reining in
rising prices for prescription drugs was headed for defeat also
buoyed the mood, with shares in major European drugmakers rising
between 2 percent and more than 6 percent in early trade.
Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton, whose drug pricing
criticisms have weighed on shares for more than a year, is not
without risk, however. A Republican pledge to repeal Obamacare
could have potentially chaotic consequences.
Healthcare was the biggest sector gainer in Europe following
Trump's win, with the Stoxx 600 healthcare index up 2.5
percent by 0905 GMT.
Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk, whose diabetes
drug prices have been under fire recently in the United States,
saw the largest gains, rising 6.5 percent. Novo generates more
than half its sales in the profitable U.S. marketplace.
Other major drugmakers like Roche, Novartis
, Sanofi, AstraZeneca and
GlaxoSmithKline rose between 2 and 3.5 percent.
Throughout the campaign Clinton had been much more critical
of drug industry pricing than Trump, famously sending drug
stocks into a tailspin in September 2015 when she tweeted about
specialty drug "price gouging".
Trump has said less on the topic but he has suggested
support for importation of cheaper drugs, as well as advocating
increased scrutiny over drug price increases and a bigger role
for negotiating down the cost of medicines.
Marie Owens-Thomsen, chief economist at Indosuez Wealth
Management, believes the idea that he is the good news candidate
for the pharmaceuticals industry is "a bit of a simplistic
view".
"He has made several statements that are also potentially
harmful," she said.
Jefferies analysts said U.S. pricing pressure and political
reform would remain a concern but Trump's win would be a relief
for investors worried about a sea change in the U.S. system,
where innovation is rewarded by high prices.
Switzerland's Roche, the world's biggest maker of cancer
drugs, echoed the belief that the United States would remain a
rewarding market.
"Roche is focused on developing innovative medications and
diagnostic tests and we are convinced that the U.S. will
continue to value and support innovation and medical progress,"
said a company spokesman.
