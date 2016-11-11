NEW YORK Nov 10 A handful of small public
opinion polling companies that bucked consensus and accurately
called the U.S. presidential election for Republican Donald
Trump are reporting being flooded with calls from investors and
clients seeking their services.
Most pollsters wrongly forecast Democrat Hillary Clinton as
leading Trump ahead of Tuesday's election in the latest fiasco
to hit the $20 billion public opinion research industry, only
months after it failed to predict the British vote to leave the
European Union in a June referendum.
Among the few that got it right was a new industry player
using a different method, South African firm Brandseye, which
analyzes social media posts.
With offices in Capetown and Johannesburg, Brandseye took an
entirely different approach from traditional polling.
The data-miner pays people around the world to sift through
social media for relevant posts, a process known as
crowd-sourcing, and then uses a computer algorithm to rate
consumer sentiment about products or politicians.
Its method pointed to a Trump victory. It also correctly
called Britain's Brexit vote.
"My phone has not stopped," CEO and part owner JP Kloppers
said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
Kloppers said venture capitalists have been calling about
investing in the firm, and polling companies have inquired about
its methods. Kloppers said the company was open to licensing its
technology.
Existing clients include ride-sharing firm Uber, banks,
telecommunications firms and some government agencies, he said.
He declined to identify the governments.
"Elections come every couple of years, but there are
companies and governments that need to understand every day and
every week what's driving customer satisfaction and
dissatisfaction," Kloppers said.
New methods, if successful, are of high interest to polling
companies that are having difficulty reaching cellphone users or
survey-weary Americans.
"The answer is ongoing research," said Krista Jenkins,
director of the PublicMind survey research center at Fairleigh
Dickinson University in New Jersey. "It's basically digging in
as an industry and comparing the findings from your traditional
telephone polls to data that is collected online."
POLLSTER ERRORS
Traditional pollsters base their results on questions posed
to randomly selected people, often in interviews conducted live
over the telephone. Among other errors that pollsters made ahead
of the U.S election, they almost universally miscalculated how
turnout would be distributed among demographic groups.
High-profile London-based polling agency YouGov PLC's
stock dropped 4 percent on Wednesday after its new
method of surveying people online failed to accurately predict
the U.S. presidential election's outcome. Analysts were split on
the reason behind the drop, and YouGov stock partly recovered on
Thursday, closing up 2 percent in London trading.
No one from YouGov, which primarily does research for
corporations, was immediately available to comment on the
business implications of the polling miss, a spokesman said.
The Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project gave Clinton
a 90 percent probability of winning the 270 electoral votes
needed to secure the election. On its website, one of the
possible scenarios was how Trump could win the election by
adjusting turnout levels. Ipsos SA will assess what it
got wrong, said Clifford Young, president of the French research
company's U.S. public affairs unit.
Election polling is generally not a big money-maker. Many
polls are done by universities or the media, while private
research companies use it to market themselves to corporate
clients that provide more profitable work.
Pioneering U.S. pollster Gallup last year abandoned
head-to-head polls for the presidential race, saying it wanted
to focus its resources on polls about issues.
The outfits that wrongly foresaw a Clinton victory will
suffer damage to their reputation, said Alex DeGroote, a
London-based analyst at Peel Hunt LLP who follows the industry.
"They attach their brand to these polls. If these polls
continue to flop, it's not going to help their brand
credibility," DeGroote said.
Among this year's winners may be Remington Research Group.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based pollster correctly predicted
that Trump would win the election battleground states of
Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, although it missed Trump's
surprising Wisconsin victory.
The company, which frequently works with Republican
politicians, conducts a mix of automated phone interviews and
live phone interviews. It may have done relatively well because
other firms were afraid of standing out from the crowd, said
Titus Bond, the group's director.
"A lot of pollsters, they want to be at the same number as
everyone else," Bond said.
Bond said he received three calls on the morning after the
election from corporate clients in the pharmaceutical and
fertilizer industries and three others from advocacy groups, all
seeking to do business.
(Reporting by David Ingram and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Will
