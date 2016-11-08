Nov 8 The following table lists each state's poll closing time for the U.S. presidential election. Times are shown in U.S. eastern standard time (US EST), Greenwich mean time (GMT), Singapore time and Tokyo time. Several states have two poll closing times because the state straddles two U.S. time zones. In addition, the number of electoral votes (EV) for each state is listed next to its name. To see a map of poll closing times click: tmsnrt.rs/2eZtIEy State EV US EST GMT Singapore Tokyo ALABAMA AL 9 2000 0100 0900 1000 ALASKA AK 3 0000/0100 0500/0600 1300/1400 1400/1500 ARIZONA AZ 11 2100 0200 1000 1100 ARKANSAS AR 6 2030 0130 0930 1030 CALIFORNIA CA 55 2300 0400 1200 1300 COLORADO CO 9 2100 0200 1000 1100 CONNECTICUT CT 7 2000 0100 0900 1000 DELAWARE DE 3 2000 0100 0900 1000 DIST.COLUMBIA DC 3 2000 0100 0900 1000 FLORIDA FL 29 1900/2000 0000/0100 0800/0900 0900/1000 GEORGIA GA 16 1900 0000 0800 0900 HAWAII HI 4 2300 0400 1200 1300 IDAHO ID 4 2200/2300 0300/0400 1100/1200 1200/1300 ILLINOIS IL 20 2000 0100 0900 1000 INDIANA IN 11 1800/1900 2300/0000 0700/0800 0800/0900 IOWA IA 6 2200 0300 1100 1200 KANSAS KS 6 2000/2100 0100/0200 0900/1000 1000/1100 KENTUCKY KY 8 1800/1900 2300/0000 0700/0800 0800/0900 LOUISIANA LA 8 2100 0200 1000 1100 MAINE ME 4 2000 0100 0900 1000 MARYLAND MD 10 2000 0100 0900 1000 MASSACHUSETTS MA 11 2000 0100 0900 1000 MICHIGAN MI 16 2000/2100 0100/0200 0900/1000 1000/1100 MINNESOTA MN 10 2100 0200 1000 1100 MISSISSIPPI MS 6 2000 0100 0900 1000 MISSOURI MO 10 2000 0100 0900 1000 MONTANA MT 3 2200 0300 1100 1200 NEBRASKA NE 5 2000/2100 0100/0200 0900/1000 1000/1100 NEVADA NV 6 2200 0300 1100 1200 NEW HAMPSHIRE NH 4 1900 0000 0800 0900 NEW JERSEY NJ 14 2000 0100 0900 1000 NEW MEXICO NM 5 2100 0200 1000 1100 NEW YORK NY 29 2100 0200 1000 1100 N. CAROLINA NC 15 1930 0030 0830 0930 NORTH DAKOTA ND 3 2200/2300 0300/0400 1100/1200 1200/1300 OHIO OH 18 1930 0030 0830 0930 OKLAHOMA OK 7 2000 0100 0900 1000 OREGON OR 7 2200/2300 0300/0400 1100/1200 1200/1300 PENNSYLVANIA PA 20 2000 0100 0900 1000 RHODE ISLAND RI 4 2000 0100 0900 1000 S. CAROLINA SC 9 1900 0000 0800 0900 SOUTH DAKOTA SD 3 2000/2100 0100/0200 0900/1000 1000/1100 TENNESSEE TN 11 1900/2000 0000/0100 0800/0900 0900/1000 TEXAS TX 38 2000/2100 0100/0200 0900/1000 1000/1100 UTAH UT 6 2200 0300 1100 1200 VERMONT VT 3 1900 0000 0800 0900 VIRGINIA VA 13 1900 0000 0800 0900 WASHINGTON WA 12 2300 0400 1200 1300 W. VIRGINIA WV 5 1930 0030 0830 0930 WISCONSIN WI 10 2100 0200 1000 1100 WYOMING WY 3 2100 0200 1000 1100 (Reporting By Dan Burns)