By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Nov 9 Back in May, when Donald's Trump's
stunning U.S. presidential election victory seemed the remotest
of possibilities, a senior European official took to Twitter
before a G7 summit in Tokyo to warn of a "horror scenario".
Imagine, mused Martin Selmayr, the head of European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's cabinet, if instead
of Barack Obama, Francois Hollande, David Cameron and Matteo
Renzi, next year's meeting of the club of rich nations included
Trump, Marine Le Pen, Boris Johnson and Beppe Grillo.
A month later, Britain shocked the world by voting to leave
the European Union. Cameron stepped down as prime minister and
Johnson - the former London mayor who helped to swing Britons
behind Brexit - became foreign minister.
Now, with Trump's triumph over his Democratic rival Hillary
Clinton, the populist tsunami that seemed outlandish a few
months ago is becoming reality, and the consequences for
Europe's own political landscape are potentially huge.
In 2017, voters in the Netherlands, France and Germany - and
possibly in Italy and Britain too - will vote in elections
following the triumphs of Trump and Brexit, and the toxic
politics that drove those campaigns.
The lessons will not be lost on continental Europe's
populist parties, who hailed Trump's victory on Wednesday as a
body blow for the political mainstream.
"Today the United States, tomorrow France," French National
Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, the father of the party's
leader Marine Le Pen, tweeted.
Daniela Schwarzer, director of research at the German
Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), said Trump's bare-fisted
tactics amounted to a model for populist European parties in the
looming campaigns.
"The broken taboos, the extent of political conflict, the
aggression that we've seen from Trump, this can widen the scope
of what becomes thinkable in our own political culture,"
Schwarzer said.
HUGE INFLUENCE
Early next month, Austrians will vote in a presidential
election that could see Norbert Hofer of the Freedom Party
become the first far-right head of state in western Europe since
World War Two.
On the same day, a constitutional reform referendum on which
Prime Minister Renzi has staked his future could upset the
political order in Italy, pushing Grillo's left-wing populist
movement 5-Star closer to the reins of power.
Right-wing nationalists are already running governments in
Poland and Hungary. In western Europe, the likelihood of a Trump
figure taking power seems remote for now.
In the parliamentary democracies that exist in many European
countries, traditional parties have banded together to form
coalitions to keep out the populists.
But the lesson from the Brexit vote is that parties do not
have to be in government to shape the political debate, said
Tina Fordham, chief global political analyst at Citi, citing the
anti-EU UK Independence Party which has just one seat in the
Westminster parliament.
"UKIP did poorly in the last election but had a huge amount
influence over the political dynamic in Britain," Fordham said.
"The combination of the Brexit campaign and Trump have
absolutely changed the way campaigns are run."
As support for traditional parties erodes and new political
movements emerge, the challenge of forming coalitions and
holding them together has becoming increasingly fraught.
In Spain, incumbent Mariano Rajoy was returned to power last
week but only after two inconclusive elections in which voters
fled his conservatives and their traditional rival on the left,
the Socialists, for two new parties, Podemos and Ciudadanos.
After 10 months of political limbo, Rajoy finds himself atop
a minority government that is expected to struggle to pass laws,
implement reforms and plug holes in Spain's public finances.
The virus of political fragility could spread next year from
Spain to the Netherlands, where the far-right Freedom Party of
Geert Wilders is neck-and-neck in opinion polls with Prime
Minister Mark Rutte's liberals.
For Rutte to stay in power after the election in March, he
may be forced to consider novel, less-stable coalition options
with an array of smaller parties, including the Greens.
WATERSHED MOMENT
In France, which has a presidential system, the chances of
Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, emerging
victorious are extremely slim.
The odds-on favourite to win the presidential election next
spring is Alain Juppe, a 71-year-old centrist with extensive
experience in government who has tapped into a yearning for
responsible leadership after a decade of missteps from Francois
Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.
But in a sign of Le Pen's strength, polls show she will win
more support than any other politician in the first round of the
election. Even if she loses in the second round run-off, as
polls suggest, her performance is likely to be seen as a
watershed moment for continental Europe's far-right.
It could give her a powerful platform from which to fight
the reforms that Juppe and his conservative rivals for the
presidency are promising.
In Germany, where voters go to the polls next autumn,
far-right parties have struggled to gain a foothold in the
post-war era because of the dark history of the Nazis, but that
too is changing.
Just three years old, the anti-immigrant Alternative for
Germany (AfD), has become a force at the national level,
unsettling Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who have
been punished in a series of regional votes because of her
welcoming policy towards refugees.
Merkel could announce as early as next month that she plans
to run for a fourth term, and if she does run, current polls
suggest she would win.
But Merkel would do so as a diminished figure in a country
that is perhaps more divided than at any time in the post-war
era. Even Merkel's conservative sister party, the Bavarian
Christian Social Union, has refused to endorse her.
Her only option for retaining power may be in another
partnership with her traditional rival, the centre-left Social
Democrats, a combination that was once considered anathema but
has now become the norm.
She would face an emboldened opposition, with the AfD
expected to enter the Bundestag for the first time.
"The great stability of the German political system in the
post-war era was built on its two large moderate parties," said
Schwarzer of the DGAP. "But if the current trend continues, even
'grand coalitions' may not have enough support to rule anymore."
