LOS ANGELES Aug 7 The Republican candidates' debate on Fox News Channel drew 24 million viewers, a record audience for a presidential primary debate, according to Nielsen data provided by Fox on Friday.

The tally for Thursday's event was the highest non-sports telecast in cable history, a Fox spokeswoman said.

Fox News Channel is owned by 21st Century Fox. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)