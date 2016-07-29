(Updates with final numbers)
LOS ANGELES, July 29 Hillary Clinton's
history-making speech at the Democratic National Convention
attracted a smaller U.S. television audience than rival Donald
Trump's address a week earlier, according to Nielsen ratings
data released on Friday.
An estimated 29.8 million people watched Thursday night on
10 broadcast and cable networks when Clinton became the first
woman to accept a major U.S. party's nomination for president,
Nielsen said.
Trump's July 21 address at the Republican National
Convention drew 32.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
That reversed a pattern from earlier in the week. Ratings
for the Democratic convention beat the Republicans' event on
each of the first three nights.
CNN, owned by Time Warner Inc, pulled in the biggest
audience - 7.5 million viewers - for Clinton's speech and the
introduction by her daughter, Chelsea. Comcast Corp's
MSNBC cable channel finished second with 5.3 million viewers.
Clinton, a former secretary of state and first lady, will
face New York businessman and reality television star Trump in
the Nov. 8 election.
Both candidates fell short of records for a political
convention television audience. The biggest convention ratings
measured by Nielsen came in 2008 when Republican John McCain
pulled in 38.9 million viewers and Democrat Barack Obama had
38.4 million.
The Nielsen figures do not include viewership on digital
streaming platforms, which have jumped in popularity in recent
years and taken viewers away from traditional television.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Leslie Adler)